HyperX Has Released Its Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

HyperX announced during CES 2021 that it’s doing a 60% form factor keyboard from the Alloy Origins line. The Alloy Origins 60 will feature red linear mechanical switches that will be housed within the same design as the Alloy Origins line. This is the first 60% gaming keyboard from HyperX that will feature the red linear switches. These switches allow for a shorter actuation point and each switch is rated for 80 million clicks. The housing of the Alloy Origins line is comprised of aircraft-grade aluminum design with the Alloy Origins 60 offering this at a 60% form factor.

“HyperX is committed to making reliable keyboards with features and design specifications required by gamers,” said Jennifer Ishii, keyboard business manager, HyperX. “Our new Alloy Origins 60 mechanical gaming keyboard will meet the needs of gamers looking for an even more compact, 60 percent form factor keyboard for their gaming and work from home setups.”

The Alloy Origins 60 will also include double shot PBT keycaps for extended durability. This also allows the RGB to shine through which can be customized via the NGENUITY software. Players can also expect a custom game mode on the keyboard to enable and disable specific keys. The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is available now for $99.99.