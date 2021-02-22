MSI Releases Futuristic Aegis Ti5 Gaming Desktop

A futuristic-looking gaming desktop is now available from MSI. The Aegis Ti5 comes complete with NVIDIA Ampere graphics and a gaming dial to adjust performance and lighting settings on the unit. The case certainly is beyond the norm, but it houses top-of-the-line technology to make sure gamers are set for quite a while. It is also armed with MSI’s Silent Storm Cooling 4 technology to allow for optimum airflow. Using the gaming dial, players are able to view system stats and quickly switch between performance settings. The dial is also able to launch games and includes specific functions for configuration files. It even shows the weather in your location.

The MSI Aegis Ti5 will offer Thunderbolt 3 connectivity with transfer rates at 40 GB/s. For connectivity, MSI has included LAN 2.5G and Wi-fi 6. MSI Sound Tune is also loaded on the system as it offers noise cancelling technology and an A.I. to distinguish voice and background noise to filter out the bad. The system also provides the latest NVIDIA RTX 3000 series with up to a 3080 and partners this with an Intel i9-10900K and 32 GB of RAM. The MSRP is $3,399.99 and is available at ABT and Newegg now. You can view the full specs below.

Specs:

Processor: Intel® Core™ i9 – 10900K Processor

Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Chipset: Intel® Z490

Graphics: Up to MSI GeForce RTX™ 3080

Memory: Up to 128GB DDR4 (total 4x U-DIMMs)

Storage: 3x M.2 2280 SSD (2xSATA/PCIe Combo, 1x PCIe); 2x 2.5” Drive bays; 1x 3.5” Drive bay

Communication: WLAN: Intel® Dual Band Wireless – Wi-Fi 6 AX201; LAN: 2.5G (Intel WGI225V) + 1G (Intel WGI219V); Bluetooth: Ver. 5.1

Optical device: N/A

Power supply: Modular 750W 80 Plus Gold Certified PSU

Dimensions: 551 x 239 x 511 mm (67 Liter)

I/O Overview:

Front: 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type C, 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type A, 1x Mic-in, 1x Headphone-out

Rear: 2x USB 2.0, 1x PS/2 Combo Port, 1x HDMI out (1.4), 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C,

3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A, 1x Thunderbolt 3, 2x RJ45 (2.5G + Gigabit LAN),

5x Audio jacks, 1x Optical S/PDIF out