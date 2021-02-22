MSI Releases Futuristic Aegis Ti5 Gaming Desktop

A futuristic-looking gaming desktop is now available from MSI. The Aegis Ti5 comes complete with NVIDIA Ampere graphics and a gaming dial to adjust performance and lighting settings on the unit. The case certainly is beyond the norm, but it houses top-of-the-line technology to make sure gamers are set for quite a while. It is also armed with MSI’s Silent Storm Cooling 4 technology to allow for optimum airflow. Using the gaming dial, players are able to view system stats and quickly switch between performance settings. The dial is also able to launch games and includes specific functions for configuration files. It even shows the weather in your location.
The MSI Aegis Ti5 will offer Thunderbolt 3 connectivity with transfer rates at 40 GB/s. For connectivity, MSI has included LAN 2.5G and Wi-fi 6. MSI Sound Tune is also loaded on the system as it offers noise cancelling technology and an A.I. to distinguish voice and background noise to filter out the bad. The system also provides the latest NVIDIA RTX 3000 series with up to a 3080 and partners this with an Intel i9-10900K and 32 GB of RAM. The MSRP is $3,399.99 and is available at ABT and Newegg now. You can view the full specs below.