Capcom Interviews Director Yasunori Ichinose for more Details on Monster Hunter Rise

There’s an endless amount of questions and curiosities about Monster Hunter Rise that people are still waiting to hear on. Fortunately Capcom is here to deliver with a short, but informative interview that clears up a few questions fans were curious about. One in particular covers the fact that gathering quests without time limits will indeed be making a return, which is a welcome feature given how fun areas were to explore in the demo alone. Ichinose also discusses the feedback seen from fans after the reveal trailer, in addition to a few other things fans were curious about related to multiplayer.

Monster Hunter Rise launches on March 26. Check out the full interview with Director Yasunori Ichinose right here.