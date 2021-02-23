El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron Coming to Steam

El Shaddai was a stunning game a decade ago and showcased some of the best graphics seen on both the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. It’s been dormant for a long time, but remained a game that had a fairly strong art style that aged quite nicely when compared to modern games. Players have wanted to play it again on newer hardware and with the delisting of the Xbox 360 version digitally, it seemed less likely. However, it was announced today that this sleeper hit of the past will get a modern-day re-release on the PC via Steam soon.

El Shaddai is a stunning and exciting 3D action-platformer and there’s nothing else quite like it on the market today. Every single scene in the game is made to be picture-esque, resulting in amazing sights at every turn. There’s no ETA on the re-release’s time period, but we’ll get more information once it’s available and pass that along. If you missed out on the game before, then rest assured that it’s well-worth the re-release and something that will deliver an unforgettable experience to all who play it.