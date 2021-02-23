Get a Taste of the Monster Hunter Rise Soundtrack with the Mini Album

Each Monster Hunter title has no shortage of fantastic music, and fans have been eager to hear more from Rise after the demo gave the biggest taste yet. Now Capcom is delivering with a brand new mini album that fans can listen to for free on Spotify. The 6-song sampling has a mix of combat music, more calming music seemingly focused around the village and of course the latest rendition of Proof of a Hero. While it’s just a small taste, the songs don’t disappoint and deliver on a delightful mix of songs that players can look forward to hearing later in the full release.

Check out the Spotify playlist here and check out the official tweet about the announcement below: