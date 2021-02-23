Gran Turismo 7 Pushed Back to 2022

Gran Turismo 7 will not be releasing this year at all, it’s been confirmed today. The latest game in PlayStation’s long-running racing series, has been pushed back to 2022. The follow-up to 2017’s Gran Turismo Sport — and the first numbered entrant since way back in 2013 on the PS3 — the game was initially revealed as part of Sony’s first PS5 online presentation in 2020. It’s the second PS5 title to have received a delay, following the news last month that developer Housemarque’s Returnal, had also been pushed back to April

“GT7 has been impacted by Covid-related production challenges and therefore will shift from 2021 to 2022.” A PR representative for Sony explains. “With the ongoing pandemic, it’s a dynamic and changing situation and some critical aspects of game production have been slowed over the past several months. We’ll share more specifics on GT7’s release date when available.” Gran Turismo 7 was one of the few games in Sony’s first PS5 presentation last year, to offer a fair amount of gameplay footage, in what was — at the time — a mix of teasers, trailers and reveals that found themselves half-way between gameplay and cinematics. No specific release date for Gran Turismo 7 has been given thus far. The game is planned to launch exclusively on PS5.