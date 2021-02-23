Hitman 3 Receives Large February Update

Hitman 3 was released last month, and mechanically, it’s arguably the best Hitman game yet. But, there are a few things that could use some work, and IO Interactive are on it. Released today was the first major update for the game, adding a handful of new content and adjusting other elements.

New Tactical Turtleneck suit to unlock

Deluxe Escalations: The Proloff Parable (The White Shadow Suit, Custom Sieger 300 Sniper and White Katana) The Gauchito Antiquity (Guru’s Pen Syringe Emetic and Guru’s Emetic Grenade)

Tweaks to Deluxe Content access, Connectivity, Stability, Trophies/Achievements and Trespassing Agility

Added Silent Assassin and Recording Eraser indicators next to your mini-map

Various changes to each of the maps

Menu UI improvements

VR Improvements

There are a ton of other improvements and changes you can find in the official patch notes.

Hitman 3 was released January 20 for PC, Stadia, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.