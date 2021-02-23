Hitman 3 Receives Large February Update

Hitman 3 was released last month, and mechanically, it’s arguably the best Hitman game yet. But, there are a few things that could use some work, and IO Interactive are on it. Released today was the first major update for the game, adding a handful of new content and adjusting other elements.

  • New Tactical Turtleneck suit to unlock
  • Deluxe Escalations:
    • The Proloff Parable (The White Shadow Suit, Custom Sieger 300 Sniper and White Katana)
    • The Gauchito Antiquity (Guru’s Pen Syringe Emetic and Guru’s Emetic Grenade)
  • Tweaks to Deluxe Content access, Connectivity, Stability, Trophies/Achievements and Trespassing Agility
  • Added Silent Assassin and Recording Eraser indicators next to your mini-map
  • Various changes to each of the maps
  • Menu UI improvements
  • VR Improvements

There are a ton of other improvements and changes you can find in the official patch notes.

Hitman 3 was released January 20 for PC, Stadia, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.