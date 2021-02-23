Humble Choice March 2021 Games Revealed

Humble Choice is one of the best values in the industry, and March is going to be a great month. The highlight games include Control, XCOM: Chimera Squad, ELEX, and Wildfire. Other titles include Kingdom: Two Crowns, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Hotshot Racing, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, Cyber Hook, Pesterquest, Ageless, and Boreal Blade.

We have covered a lot of these games, with 2K Battlegrounds being a fun, flawed arcade-style wrestling game, while Control is one of the finest third-person adventures you can enjoy on modern hardware. ELEX is an action-packed third-person shooter with some flaws – but also some post-release fine-tuning to help it out. Chimera Squad changes up the visuals for a revamped style compared to the normal XCOM setting, and is more of the same high-quality tactical combat players have expected. Hotshot Racing is one of the real low-key standouts here, offering up some top-notch arcade racing action that takes some cues from Virtua Racing, while also delivering memories all its own.