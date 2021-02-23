Humble Tales of Love & Adventure Bundle Now Available

An all-new Humble Bundle is available focusing on adventure games of all manners of tone and style. For $1, you get the Tales of Monkey Island complete pack. Beating the average of around $8 gets you Batman: Telltale Shadows Edition, Neo Cab, Half Past Fate, and Reventure. This gets you a mix of atmospheric cyberpunk with Neo Cab, a Sin City-esque version of Batman Telltale, a diversely-casted Half Past Fate, and an action-platformer in Reventure.

Paying $12 gets you Blacksad and Hiveswap Act 2 – the second of a four-part series with a dark and dangerous planet being explored. For $15, you get all of those games alongside the top-shelf side-scrolling turn-based RPG Indivisible. It’s a fun mix of a platformer and a turn-based RPG and is incredibly tough – but rewarding to make progress in. The $15 tier is a fantastic deal, and a must-buy for anyone who wants a nice mix of a lot of high-quality games across several genres.