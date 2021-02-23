In Sound Mind to Bring Its Insanity to Nintendo Switch Too

With both the PS5 and Xbox Series X still in short supply, horror fans will likely be happy to hear that In Sound Mind is now coming to the Nintendo Switch too. In an announcement released earlier today, We Create Stuff confirmed that the Nintendo Switch version of their new psychological thriller game will be releasing along with the previously announced PC, PS5 and XSX versions. There is still no hard release date for the game, but fans can get an early look via the PC demo available through Steam.

A deluxe edition for In Sound Mind was also detailed. Fans who opt for this version will receive the full game, a digital art book and the digital version of the game’s soundtrack. This version will sell for $39.99, and the standard version will sell for $34.99 on all platforms.