Next State of Play Announced for February 25

PlayStation today announced the next State of Play for this Thursday, February 25.

State of Play, Sony’s take on the Nintendo Direct, returns Thursday, February 25 to provide new updates and deep dives on 10 games coming to PS5 and PS4. Players can expect new game announcements and updates on previously announced titles first shown at June 2020’s PS5 showcase.

In total, Sony expects the State of Play to last about 30 minutes. However, players shouldn’t expect to hear anything regarding PlayStation hardware or any business updates. So, no word on the just announced next-generation VR system for PS5.

Be sure to check back Thursday, February 25 at 2pm PT to see what Sony announces during the State of Play.