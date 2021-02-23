Ratchet & Clank for PS4 Free to Download Next Month

2016’s reimagining of Ratchet & Clank’s debut for PS4, can be downloaded for free starting March 1, Sony have today announced. As part of the Play At Home Initiative which, last April, offered up two games (Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, as well as Journey) for PS4 owners to download for free — PS4 owners have the opportunity to download the game, right up until the end of the month. Once again, as Sony Interactive Entertainment’s President and CEO, Jim Ryan, explains, the intention is to “thank the community by giving something back. These days, we could all use something to look forward to and another reason to stay safely socially distanced…”

It’s not the only game being offered as part of this year’s initiative however, with Sony promising more free games to reveal in the coming weeks. Nevertheless it’s a fitting game to kick things off with, not least because the latest game in Insomniac Games’ series, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, is out a few months after that for PS5 — releasing June 11.