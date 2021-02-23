Razer Announces New Webcam, Features Adaptive Lighting Sensor

Razer has unveiled a new webcam that will provide superior image quality for office meetings and streamers. The Kiyo Pro offers video quality that is maxed out at a 1080p resolution at 60 FPS. The camera includes a USB 3.0 connection that is capable of a 5 GB/s transfer rate. It even includes HDR at 1080p/30FPS to expand the dynamic range and maximize picture quality. The HDR will correct under or overexposed areas on-the-fly to make sure the best image is possible. The Kiyo Pro also provides a wide angle lens with three different fields of view: 103, 90 or 80 degrees.

“For both video conferencing and streaming, smooth and crystal-clear video quality under any lighting conditions is a vital part of the experience,” said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s peripherals business unit. “The Kiyo Pro, with its fantastic low-light performance, is ideal for those working from home who want to impress their customers and colleagues, and for streamers wanting to entertain their audience with a bright, vibrant image.”

The Adaptive Light Sensor that is included in the Kiyo Pro combines an ultra-sensitive CMOS sensor with STARVIS Technology. STARVIS is a Sony-patented technology that’s used in surveillance cameras. It’s a back-illuminated pixel technology that’s used to light near infrared regions. The Razer Kiyo Pro is available from Razer for $199.99 and will hit retailers later in Q1 2021.

ABOUT THE KIYO PRO

Camera Specifications

Connection type: USB3.0

Image resolution: 2.1 Megapixels

Video Resolution: 1080p @ 60/30/24FPS / 720p @ 60FPS / 480p @ 30FPS / 360p @ 30FPS

Video encoding: H.264 codec

Still Image Resolution: 1920×1080

Image Quality Settings Customization: Yes

Diagonal Field of View (FOV): 103°, 90°, 80°

Focus Type: Auto

Mounting Options: L-shape joint and Tripod (Not included)

Cable Length: 1.5 meters braided cable

Microphone Specifications

Channels: Stereo

Audio Codec: 16bit 48KHz

Polar patterns: Omni-directional

Sensitivity: -38dB

System Requirements