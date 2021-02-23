Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos Now Available on Switch and Steam

Embark on fantasy adventures through RPG action in Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos. This title sees players exploring classic top-down dungeons very reminiscent of The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. The kick is each area of the world is completely random.

Players get to choose from character classes such as knight, thief, mage and more to traverse trap- and enemy-filled dungeons. Face dangers in solo mode or go along together via co-op and online. Then, wind down by building your home and farms to expand villages. Combining roguelike elements with customizing features makes playthroughs very unique and full of surprises.

It all looks to be an entertaining title for a group of friends to enjoy together. Check out the launch trailer for Rogue Heroes below and grab the game now for Switch or Steam.