Sony Announces a Next-Generation VR System for PS5

Sony today announced that the PlayStation VR is getting a formal successor on PS5.

PlayStation VR launched four years ago as an accessible gateway into the world of virtual reality. While Oculus and Vive were extremely expensive and required powerful PC hardware, the PS VR works seamlessly with current PS4 and PS4 Pro. However, times have changed. Though PS VR has sold well and notched quite a few software wins, the competition has increased with Oculus and others pumping out cheaper, less demanding, and wireless headsets. It also doesn’t help that the PS Move controllers were already outdated when they became the PS VR’s standard controllers. Since the PS5’s reveal, fans have been waiting to hear when Sony would announce a next-generation headset, and they finally have.

A next-generation VR system is coming to PS5 with Sony promising leaps in performance and interactivity. Players can expect improvements to everything, including resolution, field of view, tracking, and input. Unlike the current PS VR, this new headset connects to PS5 with just a single cord. Finally, Sony is working on a new VR controller that incorporates some of the key features of the heavily praised DualSense controller.

This is just our first taste of the next-generation VR headset for PS5 with more to come. Unfortunately, the headset will not launch in 2021. Considering Sony and every hardware maker in the world is having issues with manufacturing, this isn’t too surprising.