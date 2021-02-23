Split-Screen Racing, Building Chaos Arrives Next Month in Can’t Drive This

German indie developer Pixel Maniacs has made a name for themselves with their unique ideas, between the time-bending mysteries of Escape the Loop and the paint-based puzzles of Chromagun.

After being announced back in 2016, their latest title has now secured a release date, and looks to be just as distinctive as their previous works. Can’t Drive This is a split-screen racing experience where one player drives a monster truck while a second player builds the track for the other player to drive on in real-time. Playable alone or with up to three other players online or locally across four modes, the trailer below provides a taste of the chaos that is sure to arise when Can’t Drive This launches on March 19 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.