Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Coming to Next-Gen Consoles, Switch

Activision today announced that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 remaster is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S. and Switch.

The critically acclaimed remaster launched back in September 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC and helped revitalize the Tony Hawk Pro Skater series. Players responded well with the game being the fastest entry in the franchise to sell over a million units. Now, that same experience is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in March and later this year on Switch.

As one would expect, the next-gen versions come with various visual and performance enhancements. Players will be able to choose between a native 4K mode that runs the game at 60fps or a 120fps mode that caps the resolution at 1080p. There’s also new spatial audio, sharper dynamic shadows, reflections and lens flares, and enhanced skater textures among other upgrades.

Unfortunately, it does not appear Activision is offering a free upgrade to those who own the standard edition of the game. Those with that version and want the upgrade will need to purchase the Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle for an additional $10. The update includes the secret skater Ripper, retro gear, and retro skins for Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero and Rodney Mullen. Those who do own the Digital Deluxe Edition on PS4 or Xbox One do get the next-gen upgrade for free. It’s an odd choice, especially since fellow Activision title Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is offering an upgrade to all owners regardless of what edition they own.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 26, and Switch sometime later in 2021. The game is currently available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.