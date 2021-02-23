Two Point Hospital: A Stitch in Time Takes Medicine into the Fourth Dimension Today

Now that Two Point Hospital has finished its stint on the silver screen, the time has come once again to expand the frontiers of medicine. For any normal medical organization, this would be rather difficult. The administrators of Two Point County have already taken on the mountains, island getaways and even alien illnesses, so what could be next? Well, how about time?

Two Point Hospital: A Stitch in Time adds three new locations set in pre-historic, medieval and future time periods. Along with these new locations come 34 new diseases like “Reptile Dysfunction,” “Jester Disease” and “Bone Head.” New decorations such as the “Wormhole Bin” and the “Map of Time” are included too. The expansion is available now via Steam for $8.99.

Make sure to check out our review to learn more about Two Point Hospital and the unique brand of silly simulation it offers.