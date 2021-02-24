NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… Opening Cinematic Revealed

Today Square Enix has unveiled the opening cinematic, “Attract Movie,” for NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… which showcases the upgraded visuals, voice over and soundtrack for the cult class. This trailer introduces the cast of characters, which may be a bit jarring to fans of the original NieR now that Yonah’s savior is her brother and not her father. This trailer can be viewed on YouTube, and for the music alone it is worth viewing. NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on April 23, 2021. In other replicant related news, on the 4th anniversary of NieR: Automata’s release in Japan, Square Enix announced the critically acclaimed game has surpassed 5.5 million shipments and digital sales worldwide.