Atari Jaguar Flash Cart GameDrive Arrives

Atari Jaguar fans out there, listen up! There is now a flash cart available for your console of choice. Called the Jaguar GameDrive, this device allows owners to play ROMs on their Jaguar.

Currently, the device only works with Atari Jaguar units that don’t have the Jaguar CD installed. With that said, the team hopes to overcome this issue in the future. You’ll of course need to use your own MicroSD memory card (and your own ROMs) with the GameDrive.

Despite the price of $179.99, Stone Age Gamer have currently run out of pre-order slots. They’ll keep orders turned off until they get concrete information about a second batch. Interested gamers can sign up to be notified when pre-orders open back up.