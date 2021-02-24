HP, Inc. Purchases HyperX from Kingston Technology

Today, Kingston Technology has announced that it is selling off its gaming division, HyperX, to Hewlett Packard. This acquisition from HP supports the company’s goal to drive growth in personal systems. HP already has its Omen brand for gaming, but adding HyperX branding for peripherals are considered attractive segments in the industry. The PC hardware market is predicted to be worth $70 billion by 2023 and the peripheral market will hit $12.2 billion by 2024 with the peripherals showing a major share of the growth.

“HyperX products are designed to meet the most rigorous demands of all gamers – from casual to the most hardcore – giving them a winning edge and helping them stay on top of their game,” said John Tu, Co-founder and CEO, Kingston. “Both of our companies thrive because we focus on our employees and share the same core values and culture. David Sun (Co-founder and COO) and I saw the possibilities for the HyperX business and its employees and we both realized that this change brings a brighter future for HyperX.”

HP will pay $425 million to acquire HyperX’s gaming portfolio. This includes the means of headsets, keyboards, mice and more with much of these peripherals being reviewed on this site. Kingston will, however, retain DRAM, flash and SSD products for gamers and enthusiasts. HyperX also reassures that there will be no personnel changes with this transition.