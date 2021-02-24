Melia Antiqua Scale Figure Open for Pre-Order

Xenoblade Chronicles has been highly praised since releasing a decade ago and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition has made it even more perfect, at least we think so. There are plenty of characters to love, one of which is Melia Antiqua who is getting her own scale figure.

Fans can look forward to this magnificently detailed 1/7th scale figure of Melia in her Anemone Style armor. She is posed gracefully on her own platform. The World Ender is in hand to complete her appearance. Displaying Melia adds definitive appeal to your collection.

Pre-orders are open from February 25 to April 8. However, it won’t be available to own until July 2022. Check out a few close-ups below and have room on your shelf ready for this new addition.