Minecraft Dungeons: Flames of the Nether Adds New Content

Minecraft Dungeons isn’t the typical free-roaming sandbox game fans are used to but it does offer something different to the brand. We feel its pretty perfect for casual dungeon crawling experiences. Now, there’s even more content to explore.

A few months ago Creeping Winter was added and this time things are heating up with Flames of the Nether. This comes with new mobs to take down, new weapons to use like the Blast Fungus and missions to complete. There’s a lot of fiery environments to sweat through and even a bit of an eeriness, so watch out.

Take a look at more of what’s to come in the launch trailer below and download Flames of the Nether here.