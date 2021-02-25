AMD To Reveal Next RX 6000 Graphics Card March 3

AMD has officially announced that it will be holding a virtual event on March 3 to reveal its latest RX 6000 card. While stock issue has been the main concern since launch, AMD is going forward with a new line which will most likely be the RX 6700 or RX 6700XT. Currently, AMD offers the RX 6800, RX 6800XT and the RX 6900XT. There is also a rumor that AMD will introduce a RX 6600 on this date, as well. There is currently no non 6900XT offering as that could possibly be in play. The AMD RX 6000 graphics card line all runs on RDNA2 architecture that is also present in the latest generation of consoles.

On March 3rd, the journey continues for #RDNA2. Join us at 11AM US Eastern as we reveal the latest addition to the @AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphics family. https://t.co/5CFvT9D2SR pic.twitter.com/tUpUwRfpgk — Radeon RX (@Radeon) February 24, 2021