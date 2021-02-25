Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ Arrives on Switch

Otome fans just received another release on the Switch this week courtesy of Aksys Games. Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ is now available on the platform, in a standard and limited edition.

The Limited Edition comes with five metal buttons featuring cute chibi artwork and a three inch acrylic keychain starring Cardia. Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ is the second fandisc for Code: Realize. This means you shouldn’t play it until completing the original game.

Not interested in cluttering up shelves with more games? Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ is of course also available as a digital download on the Switch eShop.