“Cowboy” James Storm Coming to RetroMania Wrestling

For over 20 years, James Storm has been in pro wrestling – and now he’s appearing in his second video game ever. The former NWA National, NWA World Tag Team, TNA World Tag Team, and TNA World Heavyweight Champion has been one of the industry’s best-kept secrets for a long time. His 2011 singles run in TNA, now Impact Wrestling saw him win the World Title and cut some of the best, most organic promos since Steve Austin’s heyday.

He had a brief NXT run on WWE TV before going back to Impact Wrestling with the ability to make more guaranteed money, and has since found success both there and in the NWA. His down to Earth promo style found a real home in the NWA’s studio setting and he won the tag titles there with Eli Drake, now LA Knight in NXT before losing them on a PPV. Since the NWA’s hiatus due to COVID, he has found success in Impact Once again, now teaming with former rival Chris Sabin. Their respective Beer Money and Motor City Machine Guns teams had some of the best nationally-televised tag team action in 2010 and their matches wouldn’t be out of place on a modern edition of AEW Dynamite either.

Storm was featured in the TNA Impact game in 2008, its mobile game, and is now in his second full-on video game with RetroMania Wrestling. He should be a lot of fun to use and it would be cool to have his signature beer bottle as a weapon ala Saturday Night Slam Masters. Either way, the Cowboy is back in game form and he should be a blast to use with his mix of brawling and more modern-day athletic style.