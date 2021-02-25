Deathloop Goes Full Bond With Latest Gameplay Trailer

As we’ve seen multiple times with Deathloop, Bethesda and Arkane Lyon’s upcoming first-person action game gives off heavy ’60s and ’70s vibes, either through its use of art, colors, grindhouse-esque presentation, or other elements. But with a new gameplay trailer during today’s State of Play showcase, though, Deathloop leans into those vibes more than ever and goes into full-on James Bond territory, largely thanks to an original song, “Déjà Vu,“provided by Sencit Music and Canadian musician FJØRA designed to evoke the classic spy films of the era. You can check it out in the clip below.

Appropriate enough for the new theme, the trailer this time around features an apparent disc jockey and/or musician named “Ramblin’” Frank Spicer, one of the eight Visionaries our protagonist Colt needs to off in order to escape the time loop everyone on the island of Blackreef is undergoing. Unfortunately for Colt, people like Frank would prefer the loop, and even if he gets taken down, he knows he’s just going to see Colt tomorrow. So it’s up to the player to try and prove Frank and the others wrong once and for all with Deathloop arrives for the PS5 and PC on May 21.