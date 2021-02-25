Ember Lab’s Kena: Bridge of Spirits Releases This August

Very few will deny that Sony’s first PS5 presentation back in June of last year, didn’t offer a fair number of eye-catching releases purely on an artistic and aesthetic stand-point. One of these such games was Kena: Bridge of Spirits, the debut title from developer Ember Lab with its action-adventure blending of third-person combat and Pikmin-like leading the world’s many miniature creatures.

Today we got a new trailer during Sony’s recent State of Play presentation and while it may not be the previously-stated window of March — as was detailed in PlayStation’s previous CES trailer — we did get a more specific target as a result. Kena: Bridge of Spirits will release across PS4, PS5 & PC via the Epic Game Store on August 24.

