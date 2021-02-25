Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Announced for PS5

Square Enix today announced Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, an updated version of the original game for PS5.

Final Fantasy VII Remake gets an upgrade on PS5, bringing with it a new episode that integrates one of the original game’s optional party members. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade includes a brand new episode featuring Yuffie and new character Sohon. In this episode, Yuffie infiltrates the Shinra corporation to steal Materia.

The PS5 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake features numerous enhancements and features enabled by the power of PS5. These include improved textures, lighting, and atmospheric fog. Players can also toggle between a ‘Graphics mode’ that focuses on a 4K resolution, and a “Performance mode” that targets 60fps. There’s also a new Photo Mode and DualSense haptic feedback.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade launches on PS5 June 10. PS4 owners will get a free upgrade to the PS5 version. The Yuffie chapter, however, will be a separate purchase.