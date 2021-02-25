Microids Announce Grendizer Game for PC, Consoles

Fans of obscure ’70s manga and anime will be pleased to know that Microids and Dynamic Planning are coming together to finally create a game based on Grandizer. The show, which was an early Japanese export that was put to screen by Toei in the late 70s, became a cult favorite that has long been ripe for transferring to the medium of gaming — after all, who doesn’t want to play a giant robot that’s also a space ship?

“Reliving the adventures of Grendizer with the help of today’s technology is a dream come true. I am very happy with the signing of this publishing partnership and I can’t wait to put my hands on the video game,” said Grendizer creator Go Nagai who, for the record, is 75, and has impeccable style.

The game is coming to PC and consoles. No timeline was announced for release, but further detail is promised soon. Until then, best get your spin saucers sharpened!