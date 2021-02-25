Next Knockout City Beta Coming on April 2

Knockout City, the upcoming dodgeball-inspired multiplayer game, has a new beta coming up. This will be a cross-platform beta between players on a huge array of consoles.

The beta is set to occur on the weekend of April 2-4. Interested parties can sign up for the beta on the official website. If you have a PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch or PC then you’ll be able to play.

The beta will show off the Back Alley Brawl map, Sniper Ball and 1v1 play mode. Check out the trailer below to get a feel for the frantic action of Knockout City.