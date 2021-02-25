NieR: Automata’s 9S has Nendoroid for Pre-Order

NieR: Automata has been a regarded as a masterpiece of a game by many outlets since releasing in 2017. We found it to be extraordinary and are very excited for more in the series. Fans can look forward to a Nendoroid version of the character, 9S, to include as part of their collections.

9S is depicted in his usual outfit complete with button details and ornate patterns. His sword, Cruel Oath, is included along with an attacking effect that can be attached. Different face plates, hands and hair pieces allow you to pose him in various ways. Pod 153, a black box, machine lifeform and music effect sheets add more to the display.

Pre-orders are open from February 26 to April 8. However, it is not available to own until July. With the next game in the series set to release April 23, it’s good timing for fans to prepare their collections. Check out 9S in the close-up images below.