NIS America Shares Limited Edition Version for the Caligula Effect 2

The Caligula Effect 2 is planned to launch in Japan on June 24 with a Western release coming later this fall. Those excited to drop back into the unique and bizarre world the first title gave can give it a shake up with the recently announced limited edition. This NIS America exclusive comes with a whole slew of fun goodies in addition to the game itself. This creative limited edition comes with a hardcover art book, 2-disc soundtrack, digital soundtrack download with bonus tracks and a replica school bag with a student ID. All this comes packaged in a limited edition box for those wanting to keep everything stored nice together. The total for everything is $99 for both PS4 and Nintendo Switch so players can choose how they want to enjoy this upcoming title with goodies.

