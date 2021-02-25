Play Genesis Games in Widescreen Format with Experimental Emulator

The Sega Genesis was a great console with games that are still tremendously fun to play today. These retro titles originally ran in a 4:3 format which doesn’t fill out modern widescreen monitors without cropping or stretching.

That’s where the new fork of the Genesis Plus GX emulator (called Genesis Plus GX Wide) comes in. Developer Heyjoeway has implemented an experimental widescreen feature. It doesn’t work for every game, but when it works it looks awesome. The mod basically allows more of a level to be displayed on screen than normal, creating a widescreen effect.

The widescreen feature only works on Genesis/Mega Drive titles. RetroArch users can download this custom emulator on Windows, Mac, Linux and Android (via the paid app) among other supported platforms.