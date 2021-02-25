RetroMania Wrestling Adds Mr. Hughes to Post-Launch DLC Roster

RetroMania Wrestling is on-pace to hit PC tomorrow via Steam, and the game’s post-launch DLC roster just got expanded. We’ve known that “Dashing” Chris Bey would join the fray, but today, it was announced that former AWA, WCW, ECW, and WWE competitor Mr. Hughes would be a part of the lineup as well. “The Cat” Curtis Hughes was a fairly athletic big man who was rough around the edges in the AWA, but came into his own in WCW with the Mr. Hughes character acting as a bodyguard for Lex Luger and then getting a major push for a time with the WWF facing the Undertaker – whose urn he’s holding in his character profile.

His ring style for the game should be very similar to the Big Bossman’s from WrestleFest as his moveset was largely inspired by Ray Traylor and the character itself was dressed up almost exactly like his Big Bubba Rogers character from Jim Crockett Promotions in the mid-’80s. This will be the first time Hughes has been featured in a video game ever, as he never made the cut before.