Samurai Warriors 5 Release Date Announced

Samurai Warriors returns with re-imagined experience in Samurai Warriors 5. From visuals to storyline, Samurai Warriors 5 promises to re-invent Samurai Warriors. Samurai Warriors 5 takes place after the end of the Ōnin War, during the Sengoku period, and tells the story of two of the most preeminent military commanders of this period – Nobunaga Oda, and Mitsuhide Akechi. Various eras from this period will be addressed in game, including the younger years of Nobunaga, where his ambition led him to be known as Owar’s Great Fool, along with the period of turmoil and upheaval leading to the Honnō-ji Incident. Samurai Warriors 5 is scheduled for a North American launch on July 27 for PC via Steam, PlayStation 4 (PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility), Switch and Xbox One (Xbox Series X/S via backwards compatibility).