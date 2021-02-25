Sanrio Collaboration Returns in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Leaf introduced players to a ton of collaborative items and villagers through the use of amiibo. One of those special crossovers was with the wildly popular Sanrio line characters with a unique set of amiibo cards. Now it’s back once more, and players will be able to grab villagers based on Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Keroppi and more when the cards launch at select locations next month. The update to use these amiibo to gain access to the villagers will start on March 18 for those who already own the cards but they won’t be made available to purchase again until March 26.

Those ready to enjoy Sanrio in Animal Crossing: New Horizons can check out the teaser for the collaboration returning below: