Gameplay Walkthrough Shown Off For Solar Ash

Developer Heart Machine first unveiled their latest game, Solar Ash, back in 2019 (when it was still under the title of Solar Ash Kingdom), and gave us a bigger taste of the game during last year’s PS5 reveal event, but even then it was still holding back a bit when it came to presenting gameplay. During today’s State of Play presentation, though, Creative Director Alx Preston was there give us a narrated gameplay walkthrough that finally gives us a good look at the game’s action, and shares a few plot details to boot.

Set in a giant black hole known as the Ultravoid, the game sees you playing as Rei, a Voidrunner trying to stop her planet from being devoured. Described as a 3D third-person action-platformer, the main theme of the game is movement, as seen below with Rei skating over clouds of ash, climbing, grinding, and leaping across huge distances, and using precision attacks in order to take out ever-increasing enemies. Alx says the game is a labor of love, and it clearly shows. Solar Ash is due out later this year for PS5, PS4, and PC (via Epic Games Store), and definitely looks like a colorful burst of fun to definitely check out.