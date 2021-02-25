Star Wars Republic Commando Heads to Switch, PS4 on April 6

Two weeks ago, a leak on Nintendo’s servers indicated that the 2005 squad-based FPS Star Wars Republic Commando would soon be seeing a re-release on modern platforms.

Now, Aspyr, the same team that brought back Star Wars Episode I Racer last year, has confirmed that Star Wars Republic Commando will be making its way onto Switch and PS4 on April 6. Unlike the original which featured a multiplayer mode, the re-release will only feature the singleplayer campaign, but does boast modernized controls as players take control of the revered Delta Squad.

Be sure to check out the announcement trailer below, and stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for more on the latest Star Wars games.