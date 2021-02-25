Tiered Guardian Bundle Hits Fanatical

Fanatical’s tiered bundles can be some of the best values in the industry – and the new Guardian bundle is no exception. For $1, you can get Tesla vs. Lovecraft, Out of the Box, and Rec Center Tycoon – with Tesla being the standout here thanks to its fast-paced twin-stick shooting. For $3.99, you get The Vagrant, Sin Slayers, Opus, Detective Di, Alwa’s Awakening, and Windscape. Windscape is a loving low-poly 3D adventure with a gorgeous art style that acts as a bit of a 3D first-person Zelda, an RPG, or an action game depending on how you want to enjoy it.

The Vagrant is very much like a Vanillaware game and feels right at home with a long play session of Odin Sphere or Muramasa. Finally, tier three is $6.99 and gets you all of those games alongside Iconoclasts and Moonlighter. The former is a top-shelf Metroidvania that holds up nicely when compared to the best modern-day entries in that sub-genre. Moonlighter is very much like an action-heavy 2D Zelda game mixed in with a shopkeeping simulator. At $7, this is a tremendous value if you have any desire at all in any of the games offered up as most games in it are well-crafted and play like a dream.