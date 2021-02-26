Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space Coming to Steam

Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space, a fresh take on classic JRPGs from famed storyteller Masato Kato (Chrono Trigger, Final Fantasy VII, Xenogears) is coming to PC via Steam in Spring 2021 for free, with applications to play early now open. The plot may seem like it has some familiar elements to long time JRPG fans. Aldo, a boy from a small village, is thrown 800 years into the future where he discovers a nefarious plot interwoven through several eras to destroy the world. Only by traveling through time to the past, present and future with a party can Aldo hope to save time and space itself. The vast map spans multiple continents and time periods, with over 100 playable party members with their own unique special abilities that can used for devastating combo attacks with classic turn based combat.

Another Eden promises hundreds of hours of role-playing content between its main story campaign to bountiful side quests and deep, challenging dungeons. Art direction from prominent illustrator Takahito Exa (Bincho-tan) and a live, orchestrated soundtrack—including the main theme, composed by Yasunori Mitsuda (Chrono Trigger, Chrono Cross, Xenogears)—bring a world of adventure to vibrant life. On PC Another Eden will reflect the global version of Another Eden, which has been downloaded over five million times through the App Store and Google Play, and will be supported in all Steam regions with the exception of mainland China, Belgium and Japan. Applications are open now for players to play early in pre-release, starting soon. Users have a chance to win items by participating in the Wishlist Registration Campaign, which rewards both PC and mobile players as Another Eden hits Steam Wishlist milestones.