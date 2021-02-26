NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… Reveals English Voice Cast

With less than two months before the release of NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… more details about the changes to the original are being revealed. The graphics have received a nice facelift, and the memorable score has received some updates as well. One of the things that brought NieR to life were the unique and memorable characters, brought to life by their talented voice actors. Today Square Enix has revealed the returning and new English cast members for NieR Replicant ver.1.22474481739…, with more information about them being revealed in their newest trailer.