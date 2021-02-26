Final Fantasy VII Remake is Free on PS+ for March with a Huge Caveat

PlayStation today revealed the line up of PS+ titles for March, which include Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Square Enix’s action-RPG remake is one of four titles available as part of PS+ for the month of March. In addition to the PS4 edition of Final Fantasy VII Remake, PS4 owners also get sci-fi survival action title Remnant: From the Ashes. Both games are playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility. Also, available only on PS5 is the unique puzzle experience Maquette. Finally, PS VR owners can download the shooter Farpoint. Those who missed Destruction AllStars have an extra month to download the destructive racing title.

All these games will be available on March 2 and will disappear on April 5. There is one large caveat to note involve Final Fantasy VII Remake. If you get the game via PS+ you will not be able to upgrade to the recently announced PS5 version for free. You would need to purchase Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade separately to get the PS5 benefits.