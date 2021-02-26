Gen 4 Remakes Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl Officially Revealed

Nintendo today announced the Pokémon gen 4 remakes, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Released in 2007 on the DS, the fourth generation of Pokémon ushered in several game changing features. Diamond and Pearl were the first entries to allow players to battle and trade online. They also marked Nintendo and Game Freak’s first foray into a pseudo-3D art style. While the games were ultimately knocked for their pacing and slow battles, Pokémon Platinum eventually fixed them. Now, it’s Diamond and Pearl’s turn for a remake.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearly are faithful remakes of the DS games. Pokémon Home developer ILCA is handling development with the intention of preserving the core Diamond and Pearl experience. Unlike FireRed and LeafGreen, HeartGold and SoulSilver, or Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, it appears that there will be no alterations to the story, locations, or content. All three previous remakes featured minor to heavy alterations to the game’s story, locations, and art styles.

Much like the originals, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl feature a chibi art style with the same pseudo-3D effect in the overworld. When in battle, the art style shifts to a style more reminiscent of Sword and Shield. It remains unknown what quality-of-life improvements Sword and Shield introduced to the franchise will be implemented, nor do we know what elements from Platinum will make it into the game.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launch late 2021 on Switch.