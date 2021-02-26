Madden NFL 21, Star Wars: Squadrons, NHL 21 Head to EA Play’s The Play List

EA is continuing to grow its library of free titles, known as The Play List, for its EA Play subscribers with three big games heading to the service over the next couple of months.

Next week starting on March 2, EA Play, EA Play Pro and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will all be able to download Madden NFL 21 for free, providing access to the full game. Later that month, Star Wars: Squadrons will join The Play List while NHL 21 will become available sometime in April. Meanwhile, EA Play Pro members will be able to check out the upcoming co-op game It Takes Two in its entirety at launch on March 26, which also features a Friends Pass that allows owners to play with another friend that does not own the title.

For more on the above games, be sure to check out our reviews by clicking on their respective names.