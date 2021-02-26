Monster Hunter Rise Coming to Steam in Early 2022

Monster Hunter World let players take their hunting adventures onto PC for the first time ever in the mainline series. Now the same can be said of Monster Hunter Rise, which was recently revealed to be coming to Steam next year. Although details are minimal at this time, it’s great to see Capcom continue to offer a PC alternative for their latest title. Most fans are hoping it will see cross saves considering it’s well over a year out, which Monster Hunter World was unfortunately missing. Crossplay across Switch and PC would also be great given that we’ve seen it on other third party titles, but we’ll likely have to sit and wait until closer to the Steam release to see if any of that comes to fruition.

Monster Hunter Rise is launching on March 26 for Switch and early 2022 for Steam. Check out the bottom of the official site here for the Steam confirmation!