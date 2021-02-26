New Pokémon Title Pokémon Legends Arceus Revealed

In quite a surprising announcement during the Pokémon presentation, we got confirmation of a Diamond and Pearl remake. But that’s not all taking place in the Sinnoh region. Pokémon Legends Arceus, a brand new title was revealed.

Here, trainers adventure in the region from decades ago, in a feudal-like setting. We get a look at the first settlers of the area and explore the landscape which won’t look familiar to previous players. Players choose from starters first found in other regions, Rowlet, Cyndaquil and Oshawott given to you by a professor hoping to learn more about Sinnoh. The game centers around the legendary Arceus and how it shaped the Pokémon world.

Gameplay footage shows Pokémon roaming around in the wild, much like Sword and Shield. Battles take place in real location without transporting to a battling field. You’re right there in the action which is very different from previous titles. Then, when trying to catch a wild Pokémon, you get to aim your throw in a third-person perspective.

It looks like Pokémon Legends Arceus could be our first glimpse into the past of Pokémon and the beginning of a new series that explores its history. It is set to launch in 2022 on the Switch.