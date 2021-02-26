New Pokémon Snap Shows Off Gameplay

Today, we celebrate all things Pokémon as the series marks its 25th anniversary. With that comes a huge announcement that many long-time players have been waiting for. During the special Pokémon presentation, it was gameplay footage was shown for the New Pokémon Snap.

Throughout the Lental region you’ll find a variety of Pokémon to take pictures of. We got to see some of the area’s inhabitants including Alolan Raichu, Vaporeon, Bouffalant, Hoothoot, Scorbunny and more. Watch them as they behave in their natural habitats. You can perform melodies and throw berries to get a Pokémon’s attention and grab the perfect shot.

Gameplay gives us a gorgeous look at the adventures to come. You can edit photos with frames and stickers to show off online. New Pokémon Snap will be releasing April 30 for the Switch.