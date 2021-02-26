Star Wars Pinball VR Updates the Old Tables and Brings New Ones Too

One of the more unexpected side-effects of VR was its effect on digital pinball. Pinball is one of the harder types of games to get right, and anyone who’s stood over a table and watched the ball bounce around knows that digital’s fixed viewing perspective is something to learn to tolerate. VR, however, has removed that particular issue, making it as easy to track the digital pinball as it is the real-world one, making the game come alive in a way that flat-screen viewing just can’t match. Not that Zen hasn’t done a good job of putting all sorts of visual flair into its tables, but being able to peek around a ramp to see the lanes it’s covering without having to think about camera angles always feels great, not to mention the free sense of 3D VR brings with it. So far Zen has only released a couple of tables as Pinball FX2 VR, but that’s all changing soon with Star Wars Pinball VR coming out on April 29.

Star Wars Pinball VR will be a compendium of eight tables total, six from Pinball FX3 and two brand-new ones. The updated tables will be Star Wars, Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi for the original trilogy, plus some of the more recent releases in the form of Rogue One, Star Wars Rebels, and Masters of the Force. The two new tables are a pair of themes that should make any Star Wars fan happy by bookending the series in time, with Star Wars: Classic Collectibles being themed around the toys from the 70s and early 80s while The Mandalorian is as current as Star Wars can get. Star Wars Pinball VR will be available on Steam VR, Oculus Quest and Quest 2, plus PSVR, so if you’ve got a headset it’s going to be available on it. The announcement came with two trailers, one covering everything and the other focusing on the Classic Collectibles table, so give them both a watch below to get a sense of what VR pinball has to offer.