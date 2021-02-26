Ubisoft And Gunna Optiks Team Up For 6-Siege Glasses

Gunnar Optiks has teamed up with Ubisoft to launch a new limited edition frame: 6-Siege, Ash Edition. As a first of its kind pair of gaming glasses, the 6-Siege, Ash Edition features adaptive lends that turn into sunglasses when worn outside. Their design is based directly on the glasses worn in-game by character Eliza “Ash” Cohen, an Attacking Operator and the acting leader of “Forward Operations” in Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.

The 6-Siege, Ash Edition glasses include Gunnar’s patented lens technology that helps combat symptoms associated with digital eye strain while blocking blue light. The semi-rimless design allows for an unobstructed wide format viewing to ensure no details are missed during any important missions. These glasses use Gunnar’s advanced Amber React lens in Natural-Focus, making them usable for both indoor and outdoor activities. The 6-Siege, Ash Edition is currently available for pre-order on Gunnar.com and will be available on March 16.